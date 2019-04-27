Home
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
1:00 PM
ST PATRICKS OF NULKABA
NULKABA
HANSEN Ronald Lancelot Passed away 25.04.2019 Aged 81 Years Late of Calvary Retirement Community, Cessnock Formerly of Yamba Loving father to KAREN BOLAND and GREGORY HANSEN. Much loved grandfather and great grandfather to their Families. Family and Friends of RONALD are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba this WEDNESDAY, 01.05.2019 at 1.00 pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
