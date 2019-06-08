Home
RONALD JOSEPH BLAND

RONALD JOSEPH BLAND Notice
BLAND RONALD JOSEPH Late of Merewether

Aged 93 Years



Beloved husband of Judy. Loving father and father-in-law of Sue and Gary, Kathy and Les, Geoff and Angela. Adored Pop of Luke, Caitlyn, Ben, Matt, Jess and Taylor. Great Pop of Jaxon. Brother of Les (dec'd) and uncle to his family.



Forever a Legend



Relatives and friends of RON are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St Broadmeadow on THURSDAY 13th June 2019 at 11.30am. A private cremation will follow this service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019
