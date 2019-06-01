Home
Ronald "Ron" LILLISS

LILLISS Ronald "Ron" Passed away

peacefully

28th May 2019

Late of Fig Tree Point

Aged Care Toronto

Formerly of

Wangi Wangi

Aged 93 Years



Dearly loved husband of Violet (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Geoff and Anne. Adored Gar and Great Gar of Stephen and Jo, Michael and Chelsea, Abby, Isaac, Rose, Parker and Toby. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. A great friend to many.



Will be greatly missed



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of RON's Life this THURSDAY 6th June 2019 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope commencing 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 1, 2019
