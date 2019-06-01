|
|
LILLISS Ronald "Ron" Passed away
peacefully
28th May 2019
Late of Fig Tree Point
Aged Care Toronto
Formerly of
Wangi Wangi
Aged 93 Years
Dearly loved husband of Violet (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Geoff and Anne. Adored Gar and Great Gar of Stephen and Jo, Michael and Chelsea, Abby, Isaac, Rose, Parker and Toby. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. A great friend to many.
Will be greatly missed
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of RON's Life this THURSDAY 6th June 2019 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope commencing 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 1, 2019