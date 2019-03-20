|
LYNCH Ronald Passed away 08-03-2019 Aged 81 Years Late of Swansea Originally of Weston Beloved husband of MARINA. Loving father to DARREN (Dec'd), RODNEY and TANYA. Much loved grandfather to ELLIESHA and KEYARRA. A loved member of the LYNCH and JONES FAMILIES. Relatives and Friends of RON are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd., Ryhope this THURSDAY, 21-3-2019 at 2.00pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 20, 2019