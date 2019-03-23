|
HALES Rosalyn May "Roz" Passed away 21.03.2019 Aged 55 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved wife of JOHN (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to MICHAEL, AJ and TORI, LAURA and DANIEL. Much loved Nan to their FAMILIES. A cherished daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Family and Friends of ROZ are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba, this TUESDAY, 26.3.2019 at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Calvary Mater Hospital Oncology Unit may be left at the Chapel. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 23, 2019