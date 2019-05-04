|
|
RODWAY Ruth Fleurine Late of
North Lambton
Passed peacefully at home in Alf's arms
29th April, 2019
Aged 79 Years
Dearly loved wife of Alf. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne, Mark and Robyn, Ian, Shane and Joanne, Judy, Virginia, and Jackie. Loved & adored Nan of 10 grandchildren & 7 great grandchildren. Cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt of her family.
The family and friends of Ruth are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Monday 6th May, 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Ruth, donations to 'HMRI- Brain and Mental Health' may be made at the service.
'Always
Remembered,
Forever Loved'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 4, 2019