Ruth Fleurine RODWAY

Ruth Fleurine RODWAY Notice
RODWAY Ruth Fleurine Late of

North Lambton

Passed peacefully at home in Alf's arms

29th April, 2019

Aged 79 Years



Dearly loved wife of Alf. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne, Mark and Robyn, Ian, Shane and Joanne, Judy, Virginia, and Jackie. Loved & adored Nan of 10 grandchildren & 7 great grandchildren. Cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt of her family.



The family and friends of Ruth are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Monday 6th May, 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.



In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Ruth, donations to 'HMRI- Brain and Mental Health' may be made at the service.



'Always

Remembered,

Forever Loved'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 4, 2019
