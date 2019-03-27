Home
RUTH GOODWIN HAWKINS

RUTH GOODWIN HAWKINS Notice
HAWKINS RUTH GOODWIN Late of

Wallsend Manor

Formerly of

Cardiff South

Passed away

surrounded by her

loving family

23rd March 2019

Aged 92 years



Dearly loved wife of Herb (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Gail, Garry (dec'd) and Dianne. Loved nana of 10 grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren.



Family and friends of Ruth are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this Friday 29th March 2019, service commencing at 1.00pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
