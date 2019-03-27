|
|
HAWKINS RUTH GOODWIN Late of
Wallsend Manor
Formerly of
Cardiff South
Passed away
surrounded by her
loving family
23rd March 2019
Aged 92 years
Dearly loved wife of Herb (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Gail, Garry (dec'd) and Dianne. Loved nana of 10 grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren.
Family and friends of Ruth are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this Friday 29th March 2019, service commencing at 1.00pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 27, 2019