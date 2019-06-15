|
|
PIERPOINT Ruth Violet Passed away peacefully 11.6.2019 Aged 89 years Late of Raymond Terrace Beloved wife of JACK (dec), Loving mother & mother-in-law of ALAN & VICKI, COLIN & TRUDY, NEIL (dec) & GLENYS. Much loved grandma and great grandma to their Families. Relatives and Friends of RUTH are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Sturgeon St., Raymond Terrace this WEDNESDAY 19.6.2019 at 11:00am. A private cremation will follow. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019