RUTH ROBERTS

RUTH ROBERTS Notice
ROBERTS RUTH Late of Charlestown

Aged 93 Years



Passed away peacefully on the

19th February 2019



Cherished mother of Pam Mison, Jan and Ian Simpson. Loving mopsey to David, Megan, Kellie, Melanie, James and their families. Second mother to Bronte.



Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of RUTH'S Life on FRIDAY 22nd February 2019 to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street, Broadmeadow commencing at 1.00pm. Please wear something cheerful.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019
