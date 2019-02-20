|
|
ROBERTS RUTH Late of Charlestown
Aged 93 Years
Passed away peacefully on the
19th February 2019
Cherished mother of Pam Mison, Jan and Ian Simpson. Loving mopsey to David, Megan, Kellie, Melanie, James and their families. Second mother to Bronte.
Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of RUTH'S Life on FRIDAY 22nd February 2019 to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street, Broadmeadow commencing at 1.00pm. Please wear something cheerful.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019