RUTH VIRGINIA DAVIS

DAVIS RUTH VIRGINIA Aged 89 years

of Rutherford

Much loved wife of GEORGE (dec). Loved mother of JAMES and BERNADETTE, LYNETTE and DAVID. Cherished Nanny of JETAIME, JASMINE, MADDISON, MACKENZIE, JACK and Great Nanny of SARAH, AUTUMN and CHASE. Sister of TONY (dec) and LORRAINE (dec) and cherished Aunty of many. Much loved member of the LAWLESS and DAVIS families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of RUTH's life at St Paul's Catholic Church, Young St, Rutherford on WEDNESDAY, 17th April 2019 at 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
