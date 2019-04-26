Home
Sandra Dawn HOLMES

HOLMES Sandra Dawn Late of Lake Macquarie

Passed peacefully

20th April 2019

Aged 71 years



Dearly loved wife of Bruce (dec'd). A much loved much mother of all her precious children, and a cherished grandmother to her grandchildren and her extended family.



The family and friends of Sandra are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Monday 29th April 2019, service commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 26, 2019
