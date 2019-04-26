|
|
HOLMES Sandra Dawn Late of Lake Macquarie
Passed peacefully
20th April 2019
Aged 71 years
Dearly loved wife of Bruce (dec'd). A much loved much mother of all her precious children, and a cherished grandmother to her grandchildren and her extended family.
The family and friends of Sandra are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Monday 29th April 2019, service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 26, 2019