|
|
WOODS SANDRA Late of Girvan Formerly of Charlestown Aged 73 Years Dearly loved wife of Conrad (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Wendy, Cathy and David. Loving Nanna of Justin and Michael. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Beattie, Plumridge and Woods families and adored daughter-in-law of Ida Woods. Relatives and friends of Sandra are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at Meighans Funeral Chapel, 128 Lambton Road Broadmeadow this Thursday morning 4th April 2019, funeral service commencing at 11am. A private interment will follow. MEIGHANS FUNERALS Locally owned 02 4952 3099
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019