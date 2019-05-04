Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
SCOTT PARRY

PARRY SCOTT Late of Edgeworth and Stockrington

25th April 2019

Aged 46 years



Much loved father of Clay, & Kaylah. Adored son of Margaret & Robert, Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Jenny & Stuart. Proud uncle of Jake, Sam, and Eden.



The family and friends of Scott are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope, this Monday 6th May 2019 service commencing at 2pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 4, 2019
