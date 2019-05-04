|
|
SLOAN SCOTT WILLIAM A.O.
Late of Merewether
Aged 64 Years
Beloved husband of Denise. Loving father of Erica, Rory and Oscar. Sadly missed by the Sloan and Hayes families. Respected friend, mentor and colleague of the Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment at the University of Newcastle.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of SCOTT'S life and academic achievements on WEDNESDAY 8th May 2019 at the Conservatorium, the University of Newcastle, corner Auckland & Laman Streets, Newcastle commencing at 5.00pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 4, 2019