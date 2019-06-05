Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
177-179 Pacific Highway
Charlestown, New South Wales 2290
(02) 4947 8401
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon PLUMB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Maree PLUMB

Notice Condolences

Sharon Maree PLUMB Notice
PLUMB (Huntriss) Sharon Maree 2nd June 2019

Late of Adamstown Heights



Dearly loved wife of Warren. Loving mother of Georga and Milla, step mother of Callan. Loved daughter, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Will be sadly missed and a friend to many.

'Amazing Strength Until The End'



Aged 51 Years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Sharon's Life this Thursday, 6th June 2019, commencing 2.30pm at Christ Church Cathedral, 52 Church Street, Newcastle.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Australian Cervical Cancer Foundation Prevention.

accf.org.au

Sharon has requested that everyone wears bright colours and no black.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices