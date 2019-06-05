|
PLUMB (Huntriss) Sharon Maree 2nd June 2019
Late of Adamstown Heights
Dearly loved wife of Warren. Loving mother of Georga and Milla, step mother of Callan. Loved daughter, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Will be sadly missed and a friend to many.
'Amazing Strength Until The End'
Aged 51 Years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Sharon's Life this Thursday, 6th June 2019, commencing 2.30pm at Christ Church Cathedral, 52 Church Street, Newcastle.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Australian Cervical Cancer Foundation Prevention.
accf.org.au
Sharon has requested that everyone wears bright colours and no black.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 5, 2019