|
|
SMITHAM (Botterill) Sheila
4th April 2019
Late of New Lambton
Dearly loved wife of Jim. Loving mother of Madeleine and Douglas. Loved sister of Carol, Norma and Trevor (dec'd).
Aged 66 Years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Sheila's life this Thursday 11th April 2019 commencing 10:00am at St Augustine's Anglican Church, corner of Llewelyn & Winsor Streets, Merewether.
Family have requested that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mater Oncology Research Unit, https://research.calvarymater.org.au/support/donate.html.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 10, 2019