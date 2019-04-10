Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
80 Maitland Road
Mayfield, New South Wales 2304
(02) 4968 9401
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila SMITHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila SMITHAM

Notice Condolences

Sheila SMITHAM Notice
SMITHAM (Botterill) Sheila

4th April 2019

Late of New Lambton



Dearly loved wife of Jim. Loving mother of Madeleine and Douglas. Loved sister of Carol, Norma and Trevor (dec'd).



Aged 66 Years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Sheila's life this Thursday 11th April 2019 commencing 10:00am at St Augustine's Anglican Church, corner of Llewelyn & Winsor Streets, Merewether.



Family have requested that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mater Oncology Research Unit, https://research.calvarymater.org.au/support/donate.html.



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.