Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley BOON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley BOON

Notice Condolences

Shirley BOON Notice
BOON Shirley Late of Blacksmiths Aged 91 Years Dearly loved wife of Chilla (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Charles and Jackie, Geoff (dec), Joanne (dec) and Gary. Loving Grandma of Mark and Alison, Nicholas and Brehanne, Lenon, Mitchel and Rylie. Loved Great Grandma of William, Julia, Kaleb and Kane and good friend to many. In accordance with family's wishes, a private funeral was held on Monday 20th May 2019. May She Rest In Peace



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.