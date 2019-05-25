|
BOON Shirley Late of Blacksmiths Aged 91 Years Dearly loved wife of Chilla (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Charles and Jackie, Geoff (dec), Joanne (dec) and Gary. Loving Grandma of Mark and Alison, Nicholas and Brehanne, Lenon, Mitchel and Rylie. Loved Great Grandma of William, Julia, Kaleb and Kane and good friend to many. In accordance with family's wishes, a private funeral was held on Monday 20th May 2019. May She Rest In Peace
