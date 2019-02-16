|
|
GRIFFITHS (nee Cavanagh) SHIRLEY EVELYN THERESE
Late of Maryville
Passed away peacefully with
loving family by her side
15th February 2019
Aged 90 years
Dearly loved wife of the late William Jenkins. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of William and Patricia Jenkins. Loving Nan of Chris, Sharon, Andrew, James, Kane and her many great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The family and friends of SHIRLEY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Monday 18th February 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 16, 2019