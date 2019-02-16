Home
SHIRLEY EVELYN THERESE GRIFFITHS

SHIRLEY EVELYN THERESE GRIFFITHS Notice
GRIFFITHS (nee Cavanagh) SHIRLEY EVELYN THERESE

Late of Maryville

Passed away peacefully with

loving family by her side

15th February 2019

Aged 90 years



Dearly loved wife of the late William Jenkins. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of William and Patricia Jenkins. Loving Nan of Chris, Sharon, Andrew, James, Kane and her many great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The family and friends of SHIRLEY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Monday 18th February 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
