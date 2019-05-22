|
|
SHAW (nee White) Shirley Jacqueline Late of
Maroba Manor
Formerly of Wickham
Passed away peacefully
16th May, 2019
Aged 94 Years
Dearly loved wife of the late Peter Shaw. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Susan, Tony and Suzy, Jenny and Geoff. Loving Nanna of Ben and Lauren, Jessica, Natalie, Jonathan, Sarah, and Anna and great grandmother of Sam and Nina.
The family and friends of Shirley are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in The St. Michael Chapel of Christ Church Anglican Cathedral, Church St., Newcastle, this Friday 24th May, 2019. Liturgy commencing at 2pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 22, 2019