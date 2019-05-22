Home
Shirley Jacqueline SHAW

Shirley Jacqueline SHAW Notice
SHAW (nee White) Shirley Jacqueline Late of

Maroba Manor

Formerly of Wickham

Passed away peacefully

16th May, 2019

Aged 94 Years



Dearly loved wife of the late Peter Shaw. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Susan, Tony and Suzy, Jenny and Geoff. Loving Nanna of Ben and Lauren, Jessica, Natalie, Jonathan, Sarah, and Anna and great grandmother of Sam and Nina.



The family and friends of Shirley are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in The St. Michael Chapel of Christ Church Anglican Cathedral, Church St., Newcastle, this Friday 24th May, 2019. Liturgy commencing at 2pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 22, 2019
