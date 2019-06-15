|
|
EVERITT Shirley May 9th June 2019
Of Raymond Terrace Gardens
Formerly Fingal Bay
Aged 92 years
Dearly loved wife of Don (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Carl (dec'd) and Jennifer. Loving little nanna of Tracey and Hayley. Doting great-nanna of Coco, Jade, and Billy.
Family and Friends are invited to attend Shirley's Funeral to be held in the France Family Funeral Chapel, 209 Maitland Rd, Mayfield on Monday 17/6/2019 commencing at 10:30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019