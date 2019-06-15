Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley EVERITT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley May EVERITT

Notice Condolences

Shirley May EVERITT Notice
EVERITT Shirley May 9th June 2019

Of Raymond Terrace Gardens

Formerly Fingal Bay

Aged 92 years



Dearly loved wife of Don (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Carl (dec'd) and Jennifer. Loving little nanna of Tracey and Hayley. Doting great-nanna of Coco, Jade, and Billy.



Family and Friends are invited to attend Shirley's Funeral to be held in the France Family Funeral Chapel, 209 Maitland Rd, Mayfield on Monday 17/6/2019 commencing at 10:30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.