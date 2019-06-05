Home
Shirley O'MALVENEY

Notice Condolences

Shirley O'MALVENEY Notice
O'MALVENEY (Nee: Truran) Shirley Late of Swansea

Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family

30th May, 2019

Aged 83 Years



Dearly loved wife of John. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jack (dec'd),Clem & Diane, Delise and Laurie, Shane and Leonie, Leanne & Rob. Loved and adored Nan of 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.



The family and friends of Shirley are warmly invited to attend Her Funeral to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Saturday 8th June, 2019 service commencing at 2pm.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 5, 2019
