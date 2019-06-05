|
|
O'MALVENEY (Nee: Truran) Shirley Late of Swansea
Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family
30th May, 2019
Aged 83 Years
Dearly loved wife of John. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jack (dec'd),Clem & Diane, Delise and Laurie, Shane and Leonie, Leanne & Rob. Loved and adored Nan of 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
The family and friends of Shirley are warmly invited to attend Her Funeral to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Saturday 8th June, 2019 service commencing at 2pm.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 5, 2019