|
|
HARDMAN SHIRLEY PATRICIA 'PAT'
Passed away peacefully on
4th June 2019
Late of New Lambton
Aged 93 Years
Dearly loved wife of Maxie Hardman. Loving mother of Carl, Greig, Gina, and Craig. Dearly loved mother in law of Sandy and Dallas. Loving grandmother to her six grandchildren and great grandmother to three great grandchildren. Sister of Betty Tiltman (dec'd), Maureen Flegg and Bernard Scully. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends.
Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of PAT'S Life on THURSDAY, 13th June 2019 to be conducted at St Therese's Catholic Church, Royal Street New Lambton commencing at 11:30am. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019