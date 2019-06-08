Home
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY HARDMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY PATRICIA HARDMAN

Notice Condolences

SHIRLEY PATRICIA HARDMAN Notice
HARDMAN SHIRLEY PATRICIA 'PAT'

Passed away peacefully on

4th June 2019

Late of New Lambton

Aged 93 Years



Dearly loved wife of Maxie Hardman. Loving mother of Carl, Greig, Gina, and Craig. Dearly loved mother in law of Sandy and Dallas. Loving grandmother to her six grandchildren and great grandmother to three great grandchildren. Sister of Betty Tiltman (dec'd), Maureen Flegg and Bernard Scully. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends.



Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of PAT'S Life on THURSDAY, 13th June 2019 to be conducted at St Therese's Catholic Church, Royal Street New Lambton commencing at 11:30am. A private cremation will follow.





logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.