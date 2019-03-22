TAYLOR Shirley Anne (nee Hutchinson) Passed away peacefully on Sunday 17th March 2019. Beloved wife of Eric (deceased), Mother of Karen and Joanne, Mother-in-Law to Dave, Nan to Nat and Tory, Nanny to Mia. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held on Tuesday the 2nd of April 2019 at Hamilton North Bowling Club, commencing at 11am. Family and friends are all welcome to attend. Karen and Joanne would personally like to thank Koombahla Nursing home at Elermore Vale for all the love and care that Mum received while she was there, and especially all the love, care and support we all received in the last week of Mum's life. You all went above and beyond to make things easier for all of us, and we really appreciated what you did and cannot thank you enough. Kindest regards, Shirley, Karen and Joanne Taylor. Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019