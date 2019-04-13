Home
Shirley THOMPSON


1927 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Shirley THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON (nee Stephenson) Shirley Late of Charlestown

Passed peacefully

7th April 2019

Aged 91yrs



Dearly loved wife of The Late Kenneth Thompson. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerrie, Alan, Warren & Jenny, Kenny (dec'd), Keith (dec'd). Devoted Nan to Paul, Nicole, Angela, Richard, Julie, Steve, Rebecca, Robert, Mark, Anna, & Byron. Great Nan to Coby, Jemima, Isabell, Kit, Ruby, Jack, & Lucy. A loyal friend to Andrew, Cherrie, & June, the Thompson and Stephenson families.



The family and friends of Shirley are advised that Her Funeral has taken place privately at her request.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
