THOMPSON (nee Stephenson) Shirley Late of Charlestown
Passed peacefully
7th April 2019
Aged 91yrs
Dearly loved wife of The Late Kenneth Thompson. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerrie, Alan, Warren & Jenny, Kenny (dec'd), Keith (dec'd). Devoted Nan to Paul, Nicole, Angela, Richard, Julie, Steve, Rebecca, Robert, Mark, Anna, & Byron. Great Nan to Coby, Jemima, Isabell, Kit, Ruby, Jack, & Lucy. A loyal friend to Andrew, Cherrie, & June, the Thompson and Stephenson families.
The family and friends of Shirley are advised that Her Funeral has taken place privately at her request.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019