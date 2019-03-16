Home
Shirley WILLOUGHBY

WILLOUGHBY (Nee: West) Shirley Late of Waratah West

Passed peacefully

11th March 2019

Aged 79 years



Dearly loved wife of the late William Willoughby. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jeffrey, Brenda and Ron, Veronica and John. Loving nan of Nicholas, Douglas, Luke, Fiona, Jake and their partners. Great nan of Ronan. Loved sister of Frederick.



The family and friends of Shirley are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Wednesday 20th March 2019, commencing at 2.30 pm



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
