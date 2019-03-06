Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley BROADBENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Winifred BROADBENT

Notice Condolences

Shirley Winifred BROADBENT Notice
BROADBENT (Nee: Ferris) Shirley Winifred Late of Belmont

Formerly Mayfield

Passed peacefully surrounded

by her loving family

3rd March, 2019

Aged 82 Years



Dearly loved wife of Thomas. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Colin & Kim, Peter, Jennifer & Steve. Loved and adored Nan of Jason & Fiona, Melanie, and Carlie. Proud Great Nan of Jessy, Rossi, Xavier, and Dominic. Cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt of her family.



The family and friends of Shirley are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Friday 8th March, 2019 service commencing at 10am.



In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Shirley, donations to, 'Dementia Research & HMRI- Pancreatic Cancer Research' may be made at the service.



'A Beautiful Lady'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.