BROADBENT (Nee: Ferris) Shirley Winifred Late of Belmont
Formerly Mayfield
Passed peacefully surrounded
by her loving family
3rd March, 2019
Aged 82 Years
Dearly loved wife of Thomas. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Colin & Kim, Peter, Jennifer & Steve. Loved and adored Nan of Jason & Fiona, Melanie, and Carlie. Proud Great Nan of Jessy, Rossi, Xavier, and Dominic. Cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt of her family.
The family and friends of Shirley are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Friday 8th March, 2019 service commencing at 10am.
In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Shirley, donations to, 'Dementia Research & HMRI- Pancreatic Cancer Research' may be made at the service.
'A Beautiful Lady'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 6, 2019