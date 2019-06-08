Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Siddie Roseland PRIDUE


1927 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Siddie Roseland PRIDUE Notice
PRIDUE Siddie Roseland Late of Opal Aged Care, Rutherford

Formerly of

Ashton Gardens

Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family

28th May, 2019

Aged 92 years



Dearly loved wife of James. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Doug and Pauline, Wendy & Greg. Loved and adored Nan of Michael, Jamie, Karin, Justin (dec'd), Laney, and Great Nan of their families. Treasured aunt of Narelle & Gary.



Siddie's family wish to Thank the wonderful staff at Opal, Rutherford for the care given to our Mum.



The family and friends of Siddie are advised that Her Funeral has taken place privately at Her request.



'A Beautiful Lady'

'Loved By All'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019
