RIDGEWAY Sidney William Passed away 13.4.2019 Aged 81 years Late of Karuah Much loved brother and brother-in-law to GEORGE and SHIRLEY, KEVIN (dec), DANIEL, WAYNE, AMELIA and PAUL, CAROL and ALLAN. A dear uncle and great uncle to their Families. Relatives and Friends of SID are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Uniting Church, Tarean Road, Karuah this THURSDAY, 18th April, 2019 at 1:00pm. Thence for interment in Karuah Cemetery. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
