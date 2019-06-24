|
|
JEFFERSON SIDNEY WALTER Late of Waratah
Formerly of New Lambton
Passed away peacefully
22.6.2019
Aged 98 Years
Dearly loved husband of Clare (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Robert & Christine(dec'd) and Nancy, John and Kerrie. Adored Pop of Ryan, Nikki and Peter, John and Amy, Leah and Roy, and Louise. Great Pop of Riley, Christine, Noah, Cruz, Zavier and Roman.
Relatives and Friends of SID are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at All Saints Anglican Church, St James Rd, New Lambton on WEDNESDAY 26th June 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. A private cremation will follow this service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 24, 2019