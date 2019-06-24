Home
JEFFERSON SIDNEY WALTER Late of Waratah

Formerly of New Lambton

Passed away peacefully

22.6.2019

Aged 98 Years



Dearly loved husband of Clare (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Robert & Christine(dec'd) and Nancy, John and Kerrie. Adored Pop of Ryan, Nikki and Peter, John and Amy, Leah and Roy, and Louise. Great Pop of Riley, Christine, Noah, Cruz, Zavier and Roman.



Relatives and Friends of SID are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at All Saints Anglican Church, St James Rd, New Lambton on WEDNESDAY 26th June 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. A private cremation will follow this service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 24, 2019
