SIDNEY WILLIAM PHILLIPS

SIDNEY WILLIAM PHILLIPS
PHILLIPS SIDNEY WILLIAM Late of Redhead

Passed peacefully

27th April 2019

Aged 80 years



Loved son of Sidney Edward and Ellis Elizabeth Phillips (both dec'd). Loving father of Brad, Kim, Craig and Grant. Loving granddad to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Douglas Phillips (dec'd) & family, Gloria Phillips & family and Jean Rees (dec'd) & family.



Family and friends of Sid are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held at The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Monday 6th May 2019 service commencing at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from May 1 to May 4, 2019
