Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Stan MCMANUS

MCMANUS Stan Late of Medowie

Passed Tragically

7th May, 2019

Aged 62 Years



Dearly loved husband of The Late Sandra McManus. Much loved father and father-in-law of Alison & Aaron, Megan & Sam. Proud Poppy of Ellie, and Matilda. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family. A good mate to many.



The family & friends of Stan are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 24th May, 2019 service commencing at 9.30am. No flowers by request.



'Together Again'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019
