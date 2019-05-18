Home
NX149431 ROBERTS Stanley Reuben Late of Waterview Aged Care Formerly of Blackalls Park Reunited with his wife of 72 years, Nellie. Generous father of Neil. Grandad Stan to David and Marie, Paul, Adrian and Graceanne. Great grandad to Patrick and Ruby. And a friend to many. Celebration of Stan's life will be held on Monday 20th May at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park at 12 Midday. In care of Dailey Family Funerals Newcastle owned and operated 4956 4221



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019
