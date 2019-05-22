Home
CLARK Stella (Nee HALL) Passed away peacefully 17.05.2019 Aged 94 Years Late of Paxton Beloved wife of BILL (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to LINETTE and ROSS DAVIES, DOUG and ROSITA CLARK. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their FAMILIES. A dear friend of DES FOLPP (dec'd). A Loved member of the HALL and CLARK FAMILIES. Family and Friends of STELLA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. Luke's Anglican Church, Millfield this THURSDAY, 23.05.2019 at 1:00pm; thence for interment in the Anglican Cemetery, Ellalong. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 22, 2019
