GREY Stephen Thomas "Jack" Passed away 13.6.2019 Aged 65 years Late of Girvan Loving father of JOSEPHINE and JARROD. Much loved grandfather to TALEEKA, TAMEELIA, HARLEY, SIENNAH, TYEISHA, SKY-LAR and JAZAVIAH. A dear brother of JOHN and ROSEMARY, Brother-in-law and uncle of their Families. Relatives and Friends of JACK are warmly invited to attend his Graveside Service in St. Barnabas' Cemetery, Booral this THURSDAY, 20.6.19 at 11:00am. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 18, 2019