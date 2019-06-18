Home
Stephen GREY

Stephen GREY Notice
GREY Stephen Thomas "Jack" Passed away 13.6.2019 Aged 65 years Late of Girvan Loving father of JOSEPHINE and JARROD. Much loved grandfather to TALEEKA, TAMEELIA, HARLEY, SIENNAH, TYEISHA, SKY-LAR and JAZAVIAH. A dear brother of JOHN and ROSEMARY, Brother-in-law and uncle of their Families. Relatives and Friends of JACK are warmly invited to attend his Graveside Service in St. Barnabas' Cemetery, Booral this THURSDAY, 20.6.19 at 11:00am. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 18, 2019
