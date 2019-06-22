Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Stephen John ROLPH

ROLPH Stephen John Late of Wickham

Passed away

20th June 2019

Aged 55 years



Dearly loved son of Jean and Merv (dec'd). A much loved brother and brother-in-law to Peter and Mihele, Ray, and Christine (dec'd). A cherished uncle to Jessica, Ben, Coby and Caleb.



The family and friends of Steve are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Thursday 27th June 2019, service commencing at 12pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019
