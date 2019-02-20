|
ROOTES Stephen Passed away peacefully on Monday 18th February, 2019 Aged 63 years Dearly loved husband of Wendy Loving father and father-in-law of Jason and Tracey and Aaron and Megan. Loved by his grandchildren Abby, Ossie, Lulani and Vivienne. The relatives and friends of the late Stephen Rootes are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Graveside Service is appointed to commence at 10am on Saturday 23rd February, 2019 in the Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. Lightfoot and Co Funerals Funeral Directors' Association of NSW Acc #12040-01 [email protected] Phone: (02) 6742 0154
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 20, 2019