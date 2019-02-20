Home
Services
Lightfoot & Co.
Lot 10, Wondobah Road
Gunnedah, New South Wales 2380
6742 0154
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen ROOTES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen ROOTES

Notice Condolences

Stephen ROOTES Notice
ROOTES Stephen Passed away peacefully on Monday 18th February, 2019 Aged 63 years Dearly loved husband of Wendy Loving father and father-in-law of Jason and Tracey and Aaron and Megan. Loved by his grandchildren Abby, Ossie, Lulani and Vivienne. The relatives and friends of the late Stephen Rootes are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Graveside Service is appointed to commence at 10am on Saturday 23rd February, 2019 in the Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. Lightfoot and Co Funerals Funeral Directors' Association of NSW Acc #12040-01 [email protected] Phone: (02) 6742 0154
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.