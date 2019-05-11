|
VELICH Stephen Late of Hawks Nest
Formerly Wallsend
Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family
8th May, 2019
Aged 69 Years
Dearly loved partner of Jenny. Much loved father & father-in-law of Gavin and Kaye, Carrie-Lee and Peter, Shannon & Tamara, Lauren, Jay & Andrea. Loved and adored Poppy of Christian, Candace, Chloe, Kayne, Jackson, Arli, and Izaiah. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Alec (dec'd) and Cheryl, Dennis and Sharyn, John & Lauri. Loved uncle of his family.
The family and friends of Stephen are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 16th May, 2019 service commencing at 10am. A burial will immediately follow at Wallsend Cemetery.
'Dearly Loved & Will Be Forever Missed'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 11, 2019