Stephen VELICH

Stephen VELICH Notice
VELICH Stephen Late of Hawks Nest

Formerly Wallsend

Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family

8th May, 2019

Aged 69 Years



Dearly loved partner of Jenny. Much loved father & father-in-law of Gavin and Kaye, Carrie-Lee and Peter, Shannon & Tamara, Lauren, Jay & Andrea. Loved and adored Poppy of Christian, Candace, Chloe, Kayne, Jackson, Arli, and Izaiah. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Alec (dec'd) and Cheryl, Dennis and Sharyn, John & Lauri. Loved uncle of his family.



The family and friends of Stephen are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 16th May, 2019 service commencing at 10am. A burial will immediately follow at Wallsend Cemetery.



'Dearly Loved & Will Be Forever Missed'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 11, 2019
