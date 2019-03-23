|
LEVOI Steven Raymond Passed away 19.03.2019 Aged 50 Years Loving father and father-in-law to BONNIE and JOSH. A dear brother and brother-in-law to KARYN and STEPHEN, ANDREW and ALYSON. Family and Friends of STEVE are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drv., Beresfield this MONDAY, 25.3.2019 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to M.S. may be left at the Chapel in memory of Steven's mother, Patricia. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 23, 2019