Steven MURRAY

Steven MURRAY Notice
MURRAY Steven 'Steve'

Late of

West Wallsend

Formerly of

Rathmines

Passed peacefully

12th April, 2019

Aged 66 Years



Dearly loved husband of Helen. Much loved father and step-father of Simon, Andrew (dec'd), Carly, Norman, Jeffrey, Peter and Katherine and their families.



Family and Friends of Steve are invited to attend a Celebration of his life, to be held in Bonnells Bay Salvation Army, Cnr of Station St., and Marconi Rd., Bonnells Bay, this Wednesday 24th April, 2019. Service Commencing at 2pm.



No suits, please wear bright colours.



Cherished In Our Hearts



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
