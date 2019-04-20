Home
WHITE LADY FUNERALS - Mayfield
80 Maitland Road
Mayfield, New South Wales 2304
1300 656 550
Stewart Maxwell HARRISON

Stewart Maxwell HARRISON Notice
HARRISON Stewart Maxwell

16th April 2019

Late of Newcastle

Formerly of Cronulla



Dearly loved husband of Yvonne (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Glennis and Jon. Adored grandfather of Chris, Ben and Penelope. Loved great grandfather of Sophie, Sam,

Oscar, Chloe, Lachlan and Zoe.



Aged 91 Years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Max's life this Friday 26th April 2019 commencing 10:00am in the

Elouera Chapel, White Lady Funeral Home,

80 Maitland Road, Mayfield.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
