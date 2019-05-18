Home
Services
Lance L Boots Funerals
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4987 2101
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart DONALDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart DONALDSON

Notice Condolences

Stuart DONALDSON Notice
DONALDSON Stuart Rae Passed away 13.5.2019 Aged 91 years Late of Raymond Terrace Beloved husband of LEILA & BETTY (both dec.) Loving father & father-in-law of NONI & LES, BRAD & SHARON, SAMANTHA & GRANT. Much loved grandfather to KATE, PETER, LOUISE, ETHAN, ELIZA & MELANIE. Proud great grandfather to FLYNN, RILEY & ROARY. Son of STUART & KATE DONALDSON (both dec.). Brother to IAN & KAY (both dec.). Fondly remembered by his many nieces & nephews. Relatives and Friends of STUART are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the East Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield next WEDNESDAY, 29.5.19 at 11:30am. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from May 18 to May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.