DONALDSON Stuart Rae Passed away 13.5.2019 Aged 91 years Late of Raymond Terrace Beloved husband of LEILA & BETTY (both dec.) Loving father & father-in-law of NONI & LES, BRAD & SHARON, SAMANTHA & GRANT. Much loved grandfather to KATE, PETER, LOUISE, ETHAN, ELIZA & MELANIE. Proud great grandfather to FLYNN, RILEY & ROARY. Son of STUART & KATE DONALDSON (both dec.). Brother to IAN & KAY (both dec.). Fondly remembered by his many nieces & nephews. Relatives and Friends of STUART are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the East Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield next WEDNESDAY, 29.5.19 at 11:30am. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from May 18 to May 23, 2019