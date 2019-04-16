|
KELL SUE ANN Late of Stockton Aged 50 Years Dearly loved daughter of Russell and Kathleen (both dec). Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Sally (dec), John and Simon, Sarah and Lennie, James and Susie, Justin and Yiqing and loving aunt to their families. Special and dear friend to her family in Forfar Street and the Stockton Centre. Relatives and friends of Sue Ann are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Platt Street Waratah this Wednesday afternoon 17th April 2019, Funeral Service commencing at 2pm. A private cremation will follow. Forever In Our Hearts
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 16, 2019