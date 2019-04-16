Home
Services
Meighan Funerals
128 Lambton Road
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2299
4952 3099
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue KELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Ann KELL

Notice Condolences

Sue Ann KELL Notice
KELL SUE ANN Late of Stockton Aged 50 Years Dearly loved daughter of Russell and Kathleen (both dec). Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Sally (dec), John and Simon, Sarah and Lennie, James and Susie, Justin and Yiqing and loving aunt to their families. Special and dear friend to her family in Forfar Street and the Stockton Centre. Relatives and friends of Sue Ann are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Platt Street Waratah this Wednesday afternoon 17th April 2019, Funeral Service commencing at 2pm. A private cremation will follow. Forever In Our Hearts



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.