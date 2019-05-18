|
|
CREWS Susan Maree 'Suzie'
Late of
Belmont North
Passed away
13th May, 2019
Aged 50 Years
Dearly loved wife of Robert (Bob). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Chad and Laura, Jade and Benny, and Jessica. Loving grandmother of Audrey, and Bowie. Cherished daughter of Peggy and Malcolm (dec'd). Loved sister of Elizabeth, Catherine, and Donald. Sister-in-law and aunt of their families.
The family and friends of Suzie, are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life, to be held in The Baptist Church, 15 Strathmore Rd., Caves Beach, this Tuesday 21st May, 2019. Service commencing at 10am.
A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019