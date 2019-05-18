Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan CREWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Maree CREWS

Notice Condolences Gallery

Susan Maree CREWS Notice
CREWS Susan Maree 'Suzie'

Late of

Belmont North

Passed away

13th May, 2019

Aged 50 Years



Dearly loved wife of Robert (Bob). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Chad and Laura, Jade and Benny, and Jessica. Loving grandmother of Audrey, and Bowie. Cherished daughter of Peggy and Malcolm (dec'd). Loved sister of Elizabeth, Catherine, and Donald. Sister-in-law and aunt of their families.



The family and friends of Suzie, are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life, to be held in The Baptist Church, 15 Strathmore Rd., Caves Beach, this Tuesday 21st May, 2019. Service commencing at 10am.



A private cremation will follow.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.