Sylvia Mary MCCONVILLE

Sylvia Mary MCCONVILLE Notice
MCCONVILLE (nee: O'Keeffe) Sylvia Mary Late of Swansea Heads

Passed peacefully

9th May 2019

Aged 96 Years



Dearly loved wife of William (dec'd). Loving mother of William, Robert, Heather, Peter, and their families. Beloved grandmother & great grandmother.



The family and friends of Sylvia are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life, to be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Northcote Ave, Swansea this Friday 17th May 2019. Liturgy of the Word commencing at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from May 11 to May 15, 2019
