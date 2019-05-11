|
SZYCHTER GERTRUDA (TRUDZIA) Late of Warners Bay Aged 85 Years Dearly loved wife of Marian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christina and Tony, Basia and Vince. Loving Babcia of Matthew, Joshua, Zach and Jarrod. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Janik and Szychter families and devoted friend to many. Relatives and friends of Trudzia are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Bayview Street Warners Bay this Tuesday morning 14th May 2019, Funeral Mass commencing at 10am. A private cremation will follow. Forever In Our Hearts
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 11, 2019