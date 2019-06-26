|
|
WHITE Terence (Noel) 20th June 2019
Aged 95 years
Wescott Aged Care
Stockton
Formerly Nelson Bay
Oldest Kangaroo
Adored husband of Norma (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Brian and Marilyn, Philip and Diane, Jan and Gary. Cherished grandfather of his 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Family and Friends are invited to attend Noel's Funeral to be held in Wescott Chapel, corner Fullerton and Hereford Sts, Stockton on Friday 28th June 2019 commencing at 1:30pm
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 26, 2019