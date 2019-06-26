Home
Terence "Noel" WHITE

WHITE Terence (Noel) 20th June 2019

Aged 95 years

Wescott Aged Care

Stockton

Formerly Nelson Bay



Oldest Kangaroo



Adored husband of Norma (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Brian and Marilyn, Philip and Diane, Jan and Gary. Cherished grandfather of his 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



Family and Friends are invited to attend Noel's Funeral to be held in Wescott Chapel, corner Fullerton and Hereford Sts, Stockton on Friday 28th June 2019 commencing at 1:30pm



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 26, 2019
