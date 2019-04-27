Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrence GILBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrence Gerrard GILBERT

Notice Condolences

Terrence Gerrard GILBERT Notice
GILBERT Terrence Gerrard 'Terry'

Late of Waratah

Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family

22nd April, 2019

Aged 82 Years



Dearly loved husband of Merle. Much loved father & father-in-law of Toni and Greg, Stacey and Deon, Gillian & Peter, Susan and Ken, Norman and Justine, Bruce & Gill, Kevin & Caron. Loved & adored grandfather of Tom, Courtney, Lara, Dylan, Luke, Ethan, Samuel, Elizabeth, Shelley, & Hanna. Cherished brother of Vincent, Maureen, and Kevin, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.



The family and friends of Terry are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 30th April, 2019 service commencing at 12noon.



'Dearly Loved,

Forever Missed'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.