|
|
GILBERT Terrence Gerrard 'Terry'
Late of Waratah
Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family
22nd April, 2019
Aged 82 Years
Dearly loved husband of Merle. Much loved father & father-in-law of Toni and Greg, Stacey and Deon, Gillian & Peter, Susan and Ken, Norman and Justine, Bruce & Gill, Kevin & Caron. Loved & adored grandfather of Tom, Courtney, Lara, Dylan, Luke, Ethan, Samuel, Elizabeth, Shelley, & Hanna. Cherished brother of Vincent, Maureen, and Kevin, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.
The family and friends of Terry are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 30th April, 2019 service commencing at 12noon.
'Dearly Loved,
Forever Missed'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 27, 2019