|
|
PARKER Thelma Gladys Passed away peacefully 23.06.2019 Surrounded by her loving family Aged 84 Years Late of Mulbring Beloved wife of DOUG (dec'd). Loving mother to JAN, KAREN, KEVIN, ROBYN, GAI and TRUDY. Much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother to their families. A respected member of the FOSTER and PARKER families. Family and friends of THEL are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in Christ Church, Mt. Vincent this MONDAY, 01.07.2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Maitland Hospital Medical Ward 2 may be left at the Church. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 26 to June 29, 2019