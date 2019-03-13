Home
Thelma LAWSON

Thelma LAWSON Notice
LAWSON (Nee: Holly) Thelma Lewisanna

Late of Wallsend

Passed peacefully

6th March 2019

Aged 97 years 5 months



Dearly loved wife of John (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Mardi (dec'd). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Fred and Elvy Holly (dec'd), Harold and Beryl Holly (dec'd) and aunty, great aunt, great great aunt to their families. Life long friend to the Brown family and their decendants.



The family and friends of Thelma are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held at The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Monday 18th March 2019, service commencing at 12.00 noon



'May she rest in peace'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
