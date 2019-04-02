|
|
GOUMAS THEMISTOCLES 'THEO'
Late of Georgetown
Aged 82 Years
Dearly loved husband of Margaret (dec'd). Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Eleni Mastorakou, Yiannis and Penny Goumas. Adored uncle of his nieces and nephews. THEO Will be sadly missed by all of his family and many friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend THEO'S Funeral Service at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Chuch, Steel St, Hamilton this WEDNESDAY 3rd April 2019 at 10am. Followed by burial at Sandgate Cemetery.
It was THEO'S wish that in Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Holy Apostles Chuch in his honour.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 2, 2019